"Section 377 is dead", says senior advocate Harish Salve on SC's reconsideration on validity of gay sex
Senior Advocate Harish Salve on Monday stated that Section 377 is dead after the nine-judge bench which has said all these are dimensions of Right to Privacy. Section 377 bans sexual activity that is 'against the order of nature'. A three-judge bench of Supreme Court, headed by Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra, on Monday said it would reconsider Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), which criminalises homosexuality.