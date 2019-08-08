Section 375 teaser: Get ready for intense courtroom drama

The teaser of Richa Chadha and Akshaye Khanna starrer Section 375 that explores the subject of rape in India is finally out. Inspired by real-life cases, the film focuses on Section 375 of the Indian Penal Code which deals with rape. The teaser, shared by Richa on her social media accounts, begins with the actor and Akshaye presenting some shocking facts about rape and justice delivered in the cases. Helmed by Ajay Bahl, the film also stars Rahul Bhat and Meera Chopra. The film went on floors on January 14 and is being bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar, Kishan Kumar, Kumar Mangat Pathak, and Abhishek Pathak. The film is scheduled to release on September 13.