Here’s The Secret Behind Romanesco Cauliflower’s Unique Shape

Romanesco cauliflower is one of the most unique and modern-looking vegetables out there. Its strange shape is due to the fact that it forms from failed flowers.

Like the normal cauliflowers, Romanescos are a product of selective breeding of the plant Brassica oleracea (scientific name), from which several other common vegetables like cabbage, broccoli, and even kale originate.

The reason behind the intriguing shape of this vegetable is because it starts out to become a flower but fails to reach the final stage. It continuously shoots out buds that fail to materialize as flowers, and thus all those buds are clearly visible, as some sort of a pyramid structure.

Scientist François Parcy of the French National Centre for Scientific Research and his colleagues studied the strange flower that is Romanesco Cauliflower and discovered that the raised figures appearing on it are indeed buds.

The taste of the Romanesco Cauliflower is that of a peanut and it is packed with essential nutrients such as Vitamin C and K. The vegetable is also rich in fiber, protective carotenoids, and a set of phytochemicals that protect our bodies from molecular degeneration.

This unique vegetable is from Italy, and it is now used by people all over the globe.

Romanesco cauliflower is proof that if humans are creative, we can come up with more ‘modern vegetables.’

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here