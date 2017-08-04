Second Test: India tighten grip against Sri Lanka on 2nd day

Colombo, Aug 4 (IANS) Sri Lanka posted 50/2 in their first innings in reply to India's mamoth total of 622/9 declared at stumps on the second day of the second cricket Test at the Sinhalese Sports Club here on Friday.

Kusal Mendis (16 batting) and Dinesh Chandimal (8 batting) were at the crease when the umpires decided to call it a day.

India now have a lead of 572 runs.

Star off-spinner Ravichandran Aswin made good use of the considerable turn being offered by the pitch to remove Lankan openers Dimuth Karunaratne and Dimuth Karunaratne.

Brief Scores: Sri Lanka (first inings): 50/2 (Kusal Mendis 16 batting; Ravichandran Ashwin 2/38) vs India (first inings): 622/9 declared (Cheteshwar Pujara 133, Ajinkya Rahane 132, Ravindra Jadeja 70 not out; Rangana Herath 4/154).

--IANS

ajb/vt