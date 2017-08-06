Second Test: India beat Sri Lanka to win series

Colombo, Aug 6 (IANS) India rode on a superb bowling performance to defeat Sri Lanka by an innings and 53 runs in the second Test at the Sinhallese Sports Club here on Sunday.

Forced to follow on, the Lankan batsmen were all out for 386 runs in their second innings on the penultimate day of the Test.

Left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja did most of the damage with figures of 5/152. Star off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin had figures of 2/132 while medium-pacer Hardik Pandya returned 2/31. Fast bowler Umesh Yadav took one wicket.

India have now taken an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

