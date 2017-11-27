Second Test: India beat Sri Lanka by an innings and 239 runs

Nagpur, Nov 27 (IANS) India defeated Sri Lanka by an innings and 239 runs in the second Test match at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium here on Monday.

Beginning the day 384 behind and needing to bat about five sessions to save the Test, Sri Lanka failed to step up to the pressure and were bundled out for 166 in just 49.3 overs.

For India, off-spinner Ravichandra Ashwin, who became the fastest bowler to take 300 wickets in the Test history, scalped eight wickets in the match.

--IANS

gau/vm