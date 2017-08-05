Second Test: Ashwin on song as Lankans falter

Colombo, Aug 5 (IANS) Ravichandran Ashwin clinched a five-wicket haul as India bowled out Sri Lanka for 183 runs in the first innings to take a lead of 439 runs at lunch on the third day of the second cricket Test here on Saturday.

Ashwin ended up with figures of 5/69 in 16.4 overs. Fast bowler Mohammed Shami bowled superbly for figures of 2/13 while left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja returned 2/84. Fast bowler Umesh Yadav also bagged a wicket.

Niroshan Dickwella was the highest scorer among the Lankans with a quickfire 51 runs off 48 deliveries which included seven boundaries and a six.

Brief scores:

Sri Lanka (first innings): 183 (Niroshan Dickwella 51; Ravichandran Ashwin 5/69) vs India (first innings): 622/9.

--IANS

ajb/