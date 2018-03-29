Second sale of electoral bonds to begin in April

The Ministry of Finance on March 28 authorised the State Bank of India (SBI) to issue and encash electoral bonds from April 2. In a statement, the Finance Ministry said, "State Bank of India (SBI), in the 2nd Phase of sale, has been authorised to issue and encash electoral bonds through its 11 authorised branches w.e.f. April 2, 2018, to April 10, 2018." The bonds shall be encashed by an eligible political party only through a bank account with the authorised bank. The bonds deposited by an eligible political party in its account shall be credited on the same day. The first batch of electoral bonds was released by the SBI for ten days between March 1 to March 10.