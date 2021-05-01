Second Oxygen Express to bring 120 MT Liquid Oxygen for Delhi

Representative Image

New Delhi [India], May 1 (ANI): In an effort to provide oxygen as various states face its shortage amid the second wave of COVID-19, the Indian Railways on Saturday informed that Delhi will receive its 120 metric tonnes (MT) of liquid medical oxygen (LMO) in the next 24 hours.

The train is carrying LMO to the national capital in six tankers from Durgapur, West Bengal.

According to Railways, Haryana received its first and second Oxygen Express on Saturday carrying 108 MT of LMO in five tankers. A third train carrying 30.6 MT LMO in two tankers has already started from Angul, Odisha and currently on its way to the state.

Telangana will receive its first Oxygen Express which is currently on its way from Angul, Odisha carrying 124.26 MT LMO.

Uttar Pradesh will be receiving its 8th supply of Oxygen Express which is en route from Bokaro, Jharkhand carrying 44.88 MT LMO in three tankers.

Madhya Pradesh received its second Oxygen Express carrying 70.77 MT LMO on Friday. The third train to Jabalpur carrying 22.19 MT LMO is on its way from Rourkela, Odisha, and is expected to by Saturday night.

The Indian Railways has delivered 841.85 MT of LMO in 56 tankers to various states across the country, including Maharashtra (174 MT), Uttar Pradesh (355 MT), Madhya Pradesh (134.77 MT), Delhi (70 MT), and Haryana (107.95 MT). (ANI)