Second edition of Saksham Pedal Delhi cyclothon on October 7

New Delhi, Aug 7 (IANS) In a move to avoid the winter smog and pollution in the national capital, the second edition of Saksham Pedal Delhi has been advanced to October 7.

Organised by Petroleum Conservation Research Association (PCRA) in collaboration with DO IT Sports Management (India) Pvt. Ltd, around 6,500 are expected to take part in "India's premier cyclothon."

Saksham Pedal Delhi will aim to profess the importance of socio-environmental consciousness by promoting cycling, both as a lifestyle and as an alternate means of commute, especially for shorter distances for day to day activities such as cycling to work, riding to nearby places etc.

Scheduled to be flagged off from the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, the event will see participation from Indian athletes and amateur riders who will be competing for a prize money fund of Rs 10 lakh.

Commenting on the event, Radha Kapoor Khanna, founder and executive director of DO IT Sports Management said: "The first edition of India's premier cyclothon received an overwhelming response from both, amateur cyclists and cycling enthusiasts alike."

"It was truly fantastic to see more than 5000 participants or superheroes as we like to call them, I am confident that the second edition of Saksham Pedal Delhi, will only be bigger and better," she added.

