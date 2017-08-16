Second edition of RFYS football competition begins

Kochi, Aug 16 ( IANS) The second edition of the Reliance Foundation Youth Sports' (RFYS) national football competition kicked off here on Wednesday.

RFYS chairperson Nita Ambani, a member of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), cheered on by hundreds of school kids at the Rajagiri Public School here in Kochi, launched the second season along with India striker and Kerala Blasters star C.K. Vineeth .

The championship will be played in 30 cities across the country.

"We are aiming to create a unified sports structure through RFYS and have a holistic plan for all major Olympic sports. We would like to provide a viable sports career opportunities for the youth of our country ," said Ambani.

The RFYS football tournament is set to become the biggest grassroots effort in the country, with over 3,000 educational institutes and more than 60,000 children preparing to compete over the next five months.

The championship will see participation from Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, Shillong, Aizwal, Imphal, Hyderabad and Jamshedpur.

In Kerala and Goa, which are known for their footballing talent, the RFYS 2017-18 season will be extended to schools and colleges in the entire state.

The RFYS national football competition will be played in four categories: Junior Boys, Senior Boys, Senior Girls and College Boys.

