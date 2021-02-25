Second edition of Global Bio-India to be held from March1-3

New Delhi, Feb 25 (PTI) The second edition of Global Bio-India aimed at showcasing the strength and opportunities of India's biotechnology sector at the national level and to the global community will be organised from March 1-3 on a digital platform, the DBT said on Thursday.

The theme for this year is 'Transforming Lives' with a tag line 'Biosciences to Bioeconomy', the Department of Biotechnology said in a statement. There will be around 24 knowledge sessions across different segments that will be held over these three days, it said. The sessions include India Fights COVID: The COVID 19 Vaccine Journey from Science to Delivery; Health Conclave; Start-up Conclave; Phytopharma and Traditional Knowledge; Clean Energy Conclave; Precision Medicine and Data-Driven life Sciences; Women Entrepreneurs Conclave; state sessions; International Investors' meet among others, the statement said.

Global Bio-India is one of the largest biotechnology stakeholders' conglomerates that is being co-organised by the DBT along with its Public Sector Undertaking Biotechnology Industry Research Assistance Council (BIRAC) in partnership with industry association Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), Association of Biotechnology Led Enterprises (ABLE) and Invest India, it added. PTI PR TDS TDS