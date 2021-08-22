Second Batch of 146 Indian Evacuees from Kabul Are Being Repatriated Via Doha, Embassy in Qatar Says

The Indian Embassy in Doha brought back a second batch of Indians from Afghanistan on Sunday. The Embassy said in a tweet that 146 Indian nationals, who were evacuated from Afghanistan to Doha, were repatriated to India today.

Bringing Indians back from Afghanistan. 2nd batch of 146 Indian national, who were evacuated from Afganistan to Doha, being repatriated today to India. Thank everyone involved for their support. @MEAIndia @DrSJaishankar pic.twitter.com/9Jr5XnieB5 — India in Qatar (@IndEmbDoha) August 22, 2021

In the first batch, Qatar repatriated 135 Indians, evacuated from Afghanistan, to India on Saturday. The Embassy said that officials provided consular and logistical support to ensure repartees’ safe return.

Happy faces after boarding the flight. pic.twitter.com/JciWEmIh8R — India in Qatar (@IndEmbDoha) August 21, 2021

Meanwhile, India on Sunday brought back 392 people, including two Afghan lawmakers, in three different flights as part of its mission to evacuate Indians and Afghan partners from Kabul.

Another group of 87 Indians and two Nepalese nationals was brought back in a special Air India flight from Dushanbe, a day after they were evacuated to the Tajikistan capital in an IAF 130J transport aircraft, officials said.

Bringing Indians home from Afghanistan! AI 1956 carrying 87 Indians departs from Tajikistan for New Delhi. Two Nepalese nationals also evacuated. Assisted and supported by our Embassy @IndEmbDushanbe. More evacuation flights to follow. pic.twitter.com/YMCuJQ7595 — Arindam Bagchi (@MEAIndia) August 21, 2021

India has been allowed to operate two flights per day from Kabul to evacuate its nationals stranded in Afghanistan, the news agency ANI reported quoting government sources.

Several countries including India have been facing difficulties in evacuating people from Kabul in view of chaos around the airport in the Afghan capital following the Taliban takeover.

Thousands of Afghanistan nationals have also been trying to leave the country fearing Taliban’s strict rule. An Afghan woman who escaped to India on Sunday said the situation in the country was ‘worsening’ and the Taliban had burnt down her house. The woman, her daughter and two grandchildren were among 168 people evacuated from Kabul on a C-17 heavy-lift military transport aircraft of the Indian Air Force on Sunday.

