While addressing press conference, Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) chairman Ajay Tyagi said that Portfolio Managers (PM) Regulations 2019 has been thoroughly revised. Net worth requirement of portfolio managers enhanced from Rs 2 crore to Rs 5 crore. Existing portfolio managers to meet enhanced requirement within 36 months," said SEBI Chairman.