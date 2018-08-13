SEBI releases list of 1,677 penalty defaulters

Mumbai, Aug 13 (IANS) A total of 1,677 individuals and companies failed to pay their penalties imposed by the Securities and Exchanges Board of India (SEBI) till May 31, a list published by the securities' market regulator showed here on Monday.

The order pertained to penalties imposed by SEBI up to December 31, 2017 and the companies failing to pay the same by May 30, 2018, it said.

The defaulters include both individuals and companies who have not paid penalties for various offences under SEBI's regulations with the quantum of penalties varying from around Rs 15,000 to crores of rupees, the list showed. The earliest due dates back to 1998 and latest being those on December 12, 2017.

The securities' market regulator also said it has launched prosecution in several cases for violation of its regulations on Collective Investment Schemes and also the cases other than the schemes.

--IANS

rrb/mr