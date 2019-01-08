SEBI constitutes panel to link research to policy making

Mumbai, Jan 8 (IANS) Market regulator Security and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has constituted a "Research Advisory" committee which will assist in formulating policy to undertake research relevant for development and regulation of capital markets.

According to SEBI, the committee would comprise prominent financial economists and market practitioners. It will be headed by Sankar De.

"In order to strengthen its research function and enhance its linkage to policy making, SEBI has constituted a 'Research Advisory Committee' headed by Sankar De," a SEBI statement said.

Among the other functions of the committee will be defining objectives, scope and direction of research relevant for development and regulation of capital markets in the country with focus on "linkage of research to policy making".

The statement further said that another key task of the committee will be to maintain databases relevant for capital market regulation research.

"Exploring research collaborations with external researchers, including other regulators as well as academic institutions, both domestically and overseas, as appropriate," the statement noted about the functions of the committee.

--IANS

ravi-rv/nir