Seating capacity at Kochi U-17 World Cup venue reduced to 29,000

Kochi, Oct 4 (IANS) Even as all the four teams in Group D of the Under-17 FIFA World Cup have hit the practice grounds here, state police chief Loknath Behra said on Wednesday that the seating capacity of the Jawaharlal Nehru stadium has been kept to 29,000, taking into account security issues.

Behra, after an inspection of the stadium, pointed out that the maximum number of seats for which tickets will be given out would be 29,000 and then a maximum of another 2500 to 3000 people would be there including officials, police and others, as the total capacity would be kept around 32,000 in the stadium.

Behra also went around the stadium inspecting all the arrangements.

Incidentally all along those concerned with the conduct of the event here had said that the capacity would be 41,000 but now that has been reduced.

The venue will see eight matches which include six Group D matches, one match in the round of 16 and a quarter-final.

On the opening day, Brazil take on Spain at 5 p.m and the in the second match North Korea confront Niger at 8 p.m.

All tickets for the opening day have been sold out.

On October 10, in the first match Spain take on Niger and at 8 p.m North Korea take on Brazil.

On October 13, in the first match Guinea take on Germany followed by the Spain-North Korea match.

On October 18, there is one match in the round of 16 and on October 22 there is one quarter final.

Spain coach Santiago Denia told the media that they are confident of winning the title.

