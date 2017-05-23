Season 7 scripts the best yet: GoT actor

Los Angeles, May 23 (IANS) Scottish actor Iain Glen says the scripts of "Game of Thrones" season seven are the best in the history of the fantasy series.

Glen, who essays role of Ser Jorah Mormont in the HBO series, said that the scripts for the new season inspired him to send a message to showrunners David Benioff and Dan Weiss, reports ew.com.

"I wrote to Dan and David and I said I thought they were the best seven episodes they've ever written," Glen said.

He added: "The story is going toward a conclusion. There's no sense of treading water. You have storylines colliding. And the evolving drama and relationships are as good as they have ever been. It definitely feels like the beginning of the end game."

In the last season, his character was seen leaving to find a cure for his creeping greyscale disease.

This season, the actor says, Ser Jorah's arc "is all about whether he will survive this horrendous sickness he's contracted".

The seventh season of "Game of Thrones" series will premiere on July 16. It will be back in India on Star World. The final season will most likely air in 2018.

