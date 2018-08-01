'Searching' gets new release date

New Delhi, Aug 1 (IANS) Director Aneesh Chaganty's "Searching", which was scheduled to release on August 3, will now open on August 31.

The new release date was announced via a statement.

Sony Pictures Entertainment India will release the film in India. It stars John Cho and Debra Messing in lead roles.

The film sees Cho as an Asian-American, Bay Area executive who must trace his missing-presumed-kidnapped daughter's digital footprints after she goes missing.

It explores issues like cyberbullying, online grooming and social media witch hunts.

--IANS

sug/rb/sed