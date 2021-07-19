Searchers Rescued After Helicopter Crash, Hiker Also Found

RENO, Nev.: A crew looking for a hiker who was missing in some mountains in California survived after their Navy helicopter crashed along the Nevada state line, and both the searchers and the hiker were rescued over the weekend.

The four-member helicopter crew escaped injury but had to spend Friday night in the rugged wilderness before they were rescued Saturday from a ridge in the White Mountains east of Yosemite National Park, about 120 miles (193 kilometers) south of Naval Air Station Fallon, Nevada, authorities said.

The Navy is investigating the cause of the crash reported about 5 p.m. Friday, Navy spokesman Zip Upham said. The Navy MH-60 Knighthawk had been helping with the search for a lost hiker in the Inyo National Forest.

Ronald Bolen, an Oklahoma University professor who was reported missing last week on a trail to Boundary Peak, was found by hikers late Saturday or Sunday in good condition and transported for medical treatment, the Mono County sheriffs office said.

A family member told the Reno Gazette Journal that Bolen was dehydrated but otherwise in good shape.

___

This story has been corrected to show that the hiker was missing in the White Mountains, not in the Sierra Nevada.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here