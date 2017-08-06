Search for Usain Bolt's successor begins: De Grasse, Coleman among top contenders

Carl Lewis had set the standards for track and field events during his illustrious career that spanned across three decades. The American legend won five 100m world titles, which includes two Olympic golds.

Then came Usain Bolt, who went on to become one of the most celebrated sporting figures in athletics history. The Jamaican sprint legend finished with a bronze in his final 100m race at the London World Championships on Saturday, August 5, but he has already done enough to be regarded as the Greatest of All Time.

With three Olympic and World doubles, Bolt has been the undisputed king of sprint ever since he claimed glory at Beijing in 2008. With the 30-year-old bidding goodbye to the race, it will be interesting to see who can dominate the event in the post-Bolt era.

Justin Gatlin did win the 100m race by coming up with a superlative performance amidst boos from the London crowd on Saturday, August 5. The American sprinter, who had been banned twice on either side of 2004 Athens Olympic gold, had tested Bolt in the past as well, but he is 34 already and is clearly not the man for future.

The International Association of Athletics Federation (IAAF) is badly in need of a new icon for the world's most-followed track event. And with Bolt himself revealing he is excited to see who will dominate the sprint events in Tokyo, there is a lot being said about the next sprint star.

IBTimes India compiles a list of five athletes, who can set the track on fire in the coming years.

Andre De Grasse

View photos Andre de Grasse and Usain Bolt More

De Grasse was considered Bolt's biggest rival for 100m Gold at London meet. However, the Canadian was forced to pull out with a hamstring injury.

The 22-year-old though still has time to make up for the lost chance. In the ongoing season, he has been making headlines with his performances in the 100m events.

De Grasse set the fastest timing, albeit a wind-assisted one of 9.69s in Stockholm in June and had remained undefeated in his last four Diamond League meets.

The Canadian came to limelight even since he pushed Bolt to the limits in their 200m semi-final at Olympic Games last year before winning a silver in the final and a Bronze in the 100m in Rio de Janeiro.

Christian Coleman

View photos Christian Coleman More

