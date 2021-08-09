Search operation underway in J-K's Samba after suspicious movement captured in CCTV

Security forces conducting a search operations in Samba district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday. (Photo/ANI)

Samba (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], August 9 (ANI): After receiving information of suspicious movement of persons, the security forces launched a search operation in the Maheshwar area of Samba district on Monday.

The movement of suspicious persons was captured on CCTV.

"Search operation going on in Maheshwar area after the movement of suspicious persons reported," said Jammu and Kashmir Police.

More details of the incident are awaited.

One policeman was killed, while two were injured on Saturday after terrorists opened fire at a police party at Poshwan area in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district, the police informed.

"In this terror incident, three police personnel sustained gunshot injuries and were evacuated to hospital for medical treatment," the police, in a release stated.

The deceased policeman has been identified as Constable Nisar Ahmad.

Earlier on Sunday, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) carried out searches at 56 locations in 14 districts of Jammu and Kashmir in the Jamaat-e-Islami (JeI) terror funding case.

The NIA along with Jammu and Kashmir Police and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) conducted searches in Srinagar, Budgam, Ganderbal, Baramulla, Kupwara, Bandipora, Anantnag, Shopian, Pulwama, Kulgam, Ramban, Doda, Kishtwar, and Rajouri.

The case was registered by NIA on February 5 this year in pursuance of an order from the Ministry of Home Affairs relating to separatist and secessionist activities of JeI, an unlawful association under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, even after its proscription on February 28, 2019.(ANI)