Search operation for eighth tourist cancelled due to bad weather: Pithoragarh DM

VK Jogdande, District Magistrate said, "Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) rescue team has successfully recovered bodies of 7 mountaineers, who were hit by an avalanche near Nanda Devi in Uttarakhand. Today, two sorties were carried out to search the 8th body, but it is not possible to continue right now due to bad weather." Several tourists were hit by an avalanche on May 26 and were missing since then. The bodies were traced at an altitude of approximately 21,000 feet near the peak from where the mountaineers reportedly were missing. The tourists were on an expedition to Nanda Devi East peak when they met their tragic fate. A 10-member team of ITBP dug out the seven bodies, including that of a woman mountaineer, from under the snow. The ITBP had launched search operation last week to search for the missing mountaineers in which 4 were British, 2 were Americans, and 1 each from Australia and India. The attempt to rescue the trapped mountaineers from Nanda Devi East is named Operation Daredevil. Standing at a height of 7,816 metres, Nanda Devi is the second highest mountain in India and 23rd highest overall.