The Search For India’s Next Poker Superstars Is On! Are You Game?

While the world has been debating if the Olympics should be held this year or not, while huge spectator tournaments like IPL and UFC pay-per-views have had to rethink their entire programing schedule due to the pandemic, another mega event has been brewing in the background, where the best of the best are poised to face off against each other and the stakes are high. How high, you ask? How does a guaranteed total prize pool worth ₹15 crore sound? And the best part - the tournament is open for all!

We are obviously talking about the National Poker Series - a poker tournament of epic proportions that provides a stage for players as well as enthusiasts of all skill levels to shine and show the world what they’re all about. Yes, just like any other sport, skill is the key to success in poker. You don’t just play the hand you’re dealt, but you also play your opponent. Every round involves reading your opponents’ minds and figuring out their strategies. Think of it like chess but you have to deal with seven other people at the table. See what we mean?

A virtual Poker table from the National Poker Series

From 13th to 27th June 2021, the NPS can be viewed on PokerBaazi.com’s YouTube and Facebook channel.

The series has a total of 192 medals across 64 tournaments, with each poker player getting an equal chance to be awarded gold, silver, and bronze medals along with the main winner who takes home the coveted title of India's first-ever national Poker gold medalist. That’s right, the NPS isn’t just an opportunity to win huge monetary prizes - it’s also a great chance for a Poker player to reach the highest level of the game. The top three players at the end of the National Poker Series will represent India at an international series event in Las Vegas and compete against some of the best poker players in the world.

Listen to 25-year-old Poker ace Siddhanth Kripalani talk about what the National Poker Series means to him.

For a daily round-up of all the day’s action, you can also check out PokerBaazi.com’s YouTube channel which hosts the Pre-Flop Show. It's a pre-game show with daily NPS highlights, expert analysis, a preview of the day to come, and a contest that gives away 10 free tickets daily.

Story continues

What makes the NPS really interesting is despite pro-poker players having to prove their skills, mental strength, and endurance consistently, it is also a tournament that is very accessible to someone who’s new to the world of Poker. New winner names are emerging on the leaderboards and a lot of new players are taking home medals. There’s a daily Golden Rush event where a buy-in as low as ₹550 can get you in on a ₹1 crore guaranteed prize pool. And then there are marquee events such as the Main Event, High Roller, and many more, and a win in any of those, or in the Series Leaderboard, gives you a chance to etch your name as the first NPS Champion of Champions.

So what are you waiting for? If you’re a part of India’s Poker community, or if you’ve been interested in Poker for a while but haven’t had the chance to go toe-to-toe with other players of various skill levels, this is your chance! You might just end up becoming India’s next Poker gold medalist!

Use sign up code GOLDEN to enjoy a free entry to the Golden Rush Tournament with a prize pool worth ₹1Cr.

Download the app from PokerBaazi.com and start playing now!

. Read more on BrandStudio by The Quint.Odisha BSE Class-10 2021 Result Declared, Here's How to CheckSole Hosp for 25 Rajpur Villages Not Prepared for Third Wave in HP . Read more on BrandStudio by The Quint.