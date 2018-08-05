In search of a dying game called ball badminton

Kochi, Aug 5 (IANS) Fort Kochi has a lot of things to look out for. It has a beckoning feel about it, of things old and fascinating, others new and delightful. There are also too many things that are lost in Fort Kochi and waiting to be rediscovered. That's where I found myself after many years of trying to figure out if ball badminton is played anywhere any longer.

By sheer luck, the morning paper had mentioned in the Engagements column that the Kerala State Ball Badminton tournament was being held there. No name of venue was given, nor any reportage. It was the newspaper's way of saying, "Don't bother, it is a dying game anyway."

Not many people have seen this game called ball badminton. It originated in Tanjore in Tamil Nadu more than a century back and was patronised by the local kings. It remained a South Indian game, and thrived from the 1960s onwards before youngsters lost interest in it, though it was an inexpensive game and could be played in any maidan.

All that was needed was its peculiarly quaint woollen ball, the same size as a table tennis ball, and racquets similar to those used in badminton. Unlike the shuttle, the fluffy yellow woollen ball lasted for long, but the game lost its attraction after India took to shuttle badminton in a big way.

The five-a-side game has an underhand serve which the server executes alternately from the left and right sides of the court -- as in tennis. The winning team has to score 35 points to win, in a scoring pattern similar to badminton with best-of-three sets.

The woollen ball flies off the racquet with just a meagre touch, so the only possible shot is the slice or the touch. Experts, of course, played the sliced smash, but watching the game is a bit boring since aggression is absent and there is a limit to touch artistry that can be admired. The woollen ball has a tendency to go haywire so it needs to be treated with care and any attempt to smash it around will cause a bit of trouble.

Without the sunlight of publicity, money and, most importantly, television, ball badminton slowly faded from popular imagination. Nowhere in the country can you see the game being played now; up to the 1980s, it was a feature in maidans and clubs. In Trivandrum (now Thiruvananthapuram) where I watched the game for many years, it was played in the National Club, just behind the state secretariat, apart from colleges in the city. Its decline began about 25 years back when TV was becoming big and other games stole its thunder.

When I finally reached the maidan hosting the ball badminton state championship, what I saw surprised me. At least six matches were on simultaneously. Being a state championship, it was an inter-district affair. Occasional shouts of dismay could be heard from the courts. Too many yellow fluffy balls were flying around. I found my way to a huge stage where the office bearers were seated.

N. Harikumar is secretary of the Kerala Ball Badminton Association (KBBA), and is in charge of physical education in a college in Kottayam. He is the man who holds aloft a game struggling to survive. He has no qualms in admitting that the game has hit the skids.

"The game has lost its relevance. No one comes to college having played the game. Badminton is more physical and youngsters prefer that. Also, there is no TV that shows the game," he said. The teams in the tournament were formed with young boys and girls hurriedly put together, made to practice a couple of weeks. They all come in the hope of getting a certificate in a sport still recognised by the Kerala Sports Council.

Harikumar introduced me to other officials who are involved in keeping the game alive. P.D. Verghese, who is the district secretary, has been involved with the game for 24 years. "The game is totally ignored by the media," he said ruefully. Only one company in Chennai makes the woollen balls and the racquets. No other country is known to play the game any longer.

They summoned Nissar, who was once a "Star of India" -- a medal awarded by the KBBA to the best players of the game every year. "It is a game that is difficult to learn," he says. He points to the difficulty in controlling the ball, the deft touches required. It is not easy to learn the spin serve, for instance, most players say. It needs patience to learn to control the ball. But all games are difficult to master and it sometimes takes a lifetime.

