Seal slams Oprah Winfrey

Los Angeles, Jan 11 (IANS) Singer Seal has lashed out at media mogul Oprah Winfrey following her inspirational Golden Globes speech, claiming she knew about the rumours surrounding Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein but did nothing.

The talk show host's widely-applauded speech focussed on the plight of sexually abused women and the 'MeToo' movement. But the singer has accused the media maven of being an example of 'sanctimonious Hollywood', reports dailymail.co.uk.

He took to Instagram on Wednesday sharing a shot of Winfrey with the disgraced producer at two events with a meme that read: "When you have been part of the problem for decades... but suddenly they all think you are the solution."

The 54-year-old singer took it one step further, captioning the meme that Winfrey knew about the various sexual misconduct allegations against Weinstein.

"You'd heard the rumours but you had no idea he was actually serially assaulting young stary-eyed actresses who in turn had no idea what they were getting into. My bad."

For an added point, he hash-tagged the post with '#SanctimoniousHollywood'.

Winfrey, who became the first black woman to receive the Cecil B. DeMille award at the Golden Globes, called for a world free of sexual abusers where nobody ever has to say 'Me too' again, saying "A new day is on the horizon."

Best known as the host of her multi-award-winning talk show "The Oprah Winfrey Show", which ended in 2011, Winfrey is also the founder of the Oprah Winfrey Leadership Academy for Girls in South Africa.

She is also known for her film projects like "Selma", "The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks" -- which will premiere in India on Star Movies Select HD on Saturday, "The Princess and the Frog" and "Bee Movie".

