SDPI protests against Central Govt.'s cattle ban
Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) workers staged a protest against Center's ban on sale and purchase of cattle at animal market for slaughter in Karnataka's Bengaluru on Friday. The members of SDPI party came on the road and waved banners and flags against the Modi Government. According to the protestors, Centre was trying to snatch away people's right over choice of food. The protestors demanded justice and were later detained by the police.