SDMC Says Spraying of Disinfectant on Migrants Was ‘Mistake’

Reports of disinfectant being sprayed on migrant workers who have been struggling to reach their home amid the lockdown, have surfaced yet again.

In National Capital's Lajpat Nagar, on Friday, 22 May, when a large number of labourers were waiting to get medical screening done for coronavirus before boarding Shramik trains for their respective states, a SDMC (South Delhi Municipal Corporation) worker sprayed disinfectant on them, reported Indian Express.

According to the report, four SDMC workers and a tanker with the initials of SDMC were seen at Lajpat Nagar's Hemu Kalani Secondary School. SDMC later said that the official at the spot "apologised" to the migrants.

Shockingly, in a statement, SDMC also said it was a “mistake” as the worker couldn’t handle the pressure of the machine and sprayed in the wrong direction.

“Since the school is in a residential colony, there was huge demand from residents for disinfecting the compound and the road. But due to the pressure of the jetting machine, the worker could not manage it for some moments,” reads SDMC statement, PTI reported.

"The staff has already been instructed to be more careful and attentive while doing the job in future. The official present at the site apologised to public," it further adds.

According to the Indian Express report, one worker "asked" the migrant workers to turn around and sprayed. The crowd of migrants desperately waiting to go home also included women and kids. Some of them were seen coughing while the disinfectant was hosed down.

There have been similar incidents in the past in different parts of the country.

The Quint earlier spoke to Dr Suranjit Chatterjee, Senior Consultant, Internal Medicine at Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals and he told us sodium hypochlorite 'is not meant for sanitising people at mass level'. He also warned about the harmful effects when exposed to this chemical.

(With inputs from The Indian Express & PTI)

