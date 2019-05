Amidst the Lok Sabha elections, a massive scuffle broke out between the Trinamool Congress (TMC) Member of Parliament (MP) Prasun Banerjee and security forces in West Bengal's Howrah today. The scuffle broke out at polling booth number 49 and 50 in Howrah. Prasun Banerjee is MP of TMC from WB's Howrah. Fifth phase of LS elections are underway for 51 parliamentary constituencies across the seven states in India today.