Scrapping Article 370 is ending relation with JandK: Mehbooba Mufti on Arun Jaitley's blog

Blaming Article 35A for blocking the development of Jammu and Kashmir (JandK) and its use as a tool by the state government to discriminate between citizens of its own state, Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley earlier claimed in his blog that the article was surreptitiously included in the Constitution and was guided by an erroneous vision of the then government. While addressing the public in Srinagar, Former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir and president of Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Democratic Party (JKPDP) Mehbooba Mufti on his blog said, "Mainstream parties in JandK need to identify that if, they will fight elections then on basis of which law they will be doing the same? Rules and regulations are applied in JandK through Article 370. This bridge can't be break in any case." "If you break that bridge (Article 370) then you will have to renegotiate relationship between India-JandK, there will be new conditions. Arun Jaitley needs to understand all these crucial matters with full intensity. It is not easy to remove or discard Article 370. A Muslim majority state, would it even want to stay with you? If you scrap 370, your relation with JandK will be over," she added.