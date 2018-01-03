Scottish Sikh accused of murder sent to thirty-day judicial custody

A special court of National Investigation Agency (NIA) in Mohali, sent Scottish man Jagtar Singh Johal in judicial custody till February 01 in connection with the killing of a Ludhiana-based RSS (Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh) leader Ravinder Gosai. Johal, in NIA custody since December 19, will be lodged in Nabha Jail until the next hearing. The investigation so far has revealed that Johal was working in close liaison with anti-India secessionist forces, operating on the orders of Islamabad. He was also in constant touch with Harminder Singh, chief of the banned militant organisation Khalistan Liberation Force (KLF).These militants have been able to lure the youth of Punjab in the name of money, luxurious life and a separate homeland for the Sikhs called Khalistan.Pakistan, declared a country of lies and deceit by one of its closest allies United States, now stands exposed before the world for harbouring of terrorism on its soil. It has been extensively providing logistics and weaponry support to the brainwashed youth of Punjab to foment trouble in the region. However, to its disappointment, all of its nefarious plots against India have been failed by the vigilant Indian forces.