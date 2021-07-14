Scotland Woman Wins Rs 10 Crore Lottery With Last-Minute Ticket

A pregnant woman in Scotland won a lottery worth more than 1 million pounds (roughly Rs 10.3 crore) with an extra ticket which she bought just 10 minutes before the draw closed. Alicia Harper,23, is on cloud nine. She is expecting her first child in September. Alicia won 1 million pounds after she bought an additional ticket for EuroMillions – a lottery game for countries under European Union. “I normally buy Lucky Dips using the National Lottery app. When I noticed I had an extra few pounds in my National Lottery account I decided to buy another one,” she was quoted as saying by the Mirror.

The numbers on the extra ticket she bought matched the EuroMillions Millionaire Maker code, and Alica became a millionaire overnight. “I couldn’t believe my eyes when I saw I had matched the EuroMillions Millionaire Maker code,” said a thrilled Alicia who immediately called her husband to confirm the code.

Alicia said she was absolutely shocked when the news first struck her, adding that everyone around her is happy for her. She, however, added that her grandmother would not believe her unless she saw the cheque with her own eyes.

The 23-year-old is still processing the news, but said she is now sorted for life. Through the jackpot, Alicia has also secured her finances and the future of her unborn child.

She said the first thing she would do with the lottery money is buy the house of her dreams. Moreover, Alicia has full plans to spoil her child to the fullest, but she is determined to inculcate good values ispite of the windfall

Professionally, Alicia wants to be a digital illustrator and she now has all the resources to achieve the career of her dreams. She is also thinking of doing a college or university course at the right time.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here