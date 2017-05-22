Scotland stun Sri Lanka as Kyle Coetzer & Matthew Cross hit centuries in a practice match

Ahead of ICC Champions Trophy 2017, Sri Lanka suffered a shambolic lost against minnows Scotland. The two sides met at Kent County Cricket Ground in Beckenham for a practice match. This was Scotland’s first win over a Test side. However, the match was not accorded an ODI status.

Chasing 288, Scotland openers Kyle Coetzer and Matthew Cross stitched a magnificent 201-run stand. Both the openers scored centuries as they took the game away from Sri Lanka. While Cross remained unbeaten on 106, Coetzer smashed 118 off 84 balls. Also Read- Umar Akmal out of Pakistan’s ICC Champions Trophy squad after failing fitness tests

“It’s been a great day, firstly the sun was shining and we played a great game of cricket, particularly to restrict them to less than 300 which was an outstanding performance,” Coetzer told the Cricket Scotland website.

“It was one of those days if it goes your way you have just got to keep riding that wave. Quite often in the past we would have gone into our shell and not felt that we were up to the task, but out there trying to put them on the back-foot most certainly showed we were up for the task. I am pleased for the guys out there to get that historic win,” he added. Also Check- ICC Champions Trophy 2017 Warm-up Matches Schedule

Scotland reached the target in 42.5 overs wth seven wickets in hand. Captain Angelo Mathews, Thisara Perera and Lakshan Sandakan picked one wicket each.

Earlier batting first, despite half-centuries by Kusal Perera (57), Dinesh Chandimal (79) and Chamara Kapugedera (71) Sri Lanka were bowled out for 287.

Sri Lanka are placed in Group B alongside India, Pakistan and South Africa in the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 and will open their campaign against the Proteas on June 03.