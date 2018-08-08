Scoring against Iraq was special, says India U-16 coach

New Delhi, Aug 8 (IANS) India U-16 football team coach Bibiano Fernandes highlighted the teams "self-belief" after they finished their engagements in the WAFF U-16 Championship in Amman, Jordan.

"We have now learnt how to come back and win games especially after a defeat. We have been continuously believing in ourselves," he told www.the-aiff.com after India finished with nine points from 4 matches in the tournament.

"We had been conceding late goals in our previous matches in China, Thailand and Malaysia. The team was pushing hard for a winner in the dying stages but on this tour, we converted our chances leaving us in a much more comfortable position to defend and keep clean sheets," Bibiano said.

However, Bibiano maintained "there is always room for improvement and we still have a lot of work to do."

"The hard fought victory against Iraq was extremely special. The 93rd minute winner is something that will stay with us. The biggest challenge now is to keep the team focussed and hungry for success," he said.

The Indian colts made short work of Jordan 4-0 in their opening encounter and accounted for the current U-16 Asian Champions Iraq in what was any Indian national team's first-ever win over Iraq in any format, before rounding off Yemen 3-0 in the last match.

However, the boys lost the lead and match to Asian powerhouse Japan 1-2 in their other match.

The colts now proceed to the AFC U-16 Championship to be played in Kuala Lumpur from September 20.

The 16 qualified teams in the AFC U-16 Championship have been divided into four groups of 4 teams each with the top two from each group advancing to the quarter-finals.

India have been clubbed with Iran, Vietnam and Indonesia in Group C. The four semi-finalists get a direct ticket to the next edition of the FIFA U-17 World Cup in 2019.

