After Scoring 100 Percentile in JEE Main March Attempt, Teens Reappear in July get 300/300

Cracking the Joint Engineering Entrance Exam (JEE) Mains is the dream of most engineering aspirants, some aim at topping the exam. But Telangana-based J Ventaka Aditya and M Adarsh Reddy have topped the exam twice. Not only the duo has achieved a 100 percentile score but have also scored 300 out 300 in JEE Mains.

Students of Narayana Group of Schools had obtained 100 percentile in March attempt of engineering entrance, however, they reappeared for the same in July for practice and have yet again scored full marks. Both of them are now preparing for IIT Bombay hence preparing for IIT entrance – JEE advanced.

M Adarsh Reddy says, “I appeared for the third session because I wanted to check where I stand with my preparations considering there was a long gap between March and July sessions due to COVID.” So far Reddy has appeared for all three attempts of JEE Main. He scored 99.99 percentile in February, 100 percentile in both March and July attempts.

He would be the first engineer in his family. His father is a surgeon, his mother is a gynaecologist.

For Ventaka Aditya, the July attempt was like any other mock test. “I tool the July session exam because it offered a chance to sit for another national level entrance exam.” Aditya too has appeared for all three sessions so far with 99.9 percentile score in February, 100 each in March and July attempts. Aditya takes inspiration from his father who is a software engineer at TCS. His mother is a homemaker.

Both the toppers credit their success to the NCERT books. Apart from NCERTs, their focus was on attempting previous years’ papers. Both of them claim to have studied at least 8 to 10 hours every day and had started JEE preparations from class 11 onwards.

