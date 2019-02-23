Scores of angry US-based Indians protest against Pulwama terror attack in New York

More than hundred United States (US)-based Indians protested outside the Pakistan consulate in New York against Pulwama terror attack on Friday. This attack was carried out by Pakistan based terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) on February 14 in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama. This attack took away life of 40 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) Jawans. Waving the tricolour, protestors raised slogans like "Pakistan Murdabad," "Global terror Pakistan, LeT Pakistan," "9/11 Pakistan," "26/11 Pakistan," "Osama Bin Laden Pakistan" amongst others. They also held placards which read "Pakistan-a terrorist nation" and "Pakistan progress the country not Terrorism" at the demonstration. The Overseas Friends of BJP (OFBJP) US was among the groups that participated in the protest. Indian communities across the United States have been holding protest marches denouncing the role of Pakistan in the cowardly act. Along with non-resident Indians, the global community has stood in solidarity with India against terrorism enacted by Pakistan-backed terrorists. The UN Security Council has also condemned in the strongest terms the 'heinous and cowardly' bombing in JandK.