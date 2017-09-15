Scolari keen to coach 'for a lot longer'

Rio de Janeiro, Sep 15 (IANS) Veteran Brazilian football tactician Luiz Felipe Scolari has said that he could continue coaching into his 70s and has not ruled out coaching at another World Cup.

Scolari, who turns 69 in November, is contracted to Chinese Super League club Guangzhou Evergrande until the end of next year but says he is not thinking about retirement, reports Xinhua news agency.

"I don't have any definitive plans," Scolari told Brazil's SBT television channel. "I don't work just so that I can be a part of another World Cup.

"But it's ok to dream, because that (the World Cup) is obviously the peak. I feel in perfect condition to work for a lot longer."

Scolari coached Brazil to victory at the 2002 World Cup before leading Portugal to the semi-finals of football's showpiece tournament four years later.

He returned to coach Brazil at the 2014 World Cup, which ended disastrously for the hosts when they lost 1-7 to Germany in the semi-finals.

Scolari took over as head coach at Guangzhou Evergrande in June 2015 and has guided the club to two Chinese Super League (CSL) titles and an Asian Champions League triumph.

--IANS

pur/vm