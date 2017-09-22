Scocco fires River Plate into Copa Libertadores semis

Buenos Aires, Sep 22 (IANS) Ignacio Scocco scored five goals as Argentine football giants River Plate booked a place in the Copa Libertadores semifinals by routing Bolivia's Jorge Wilstermann 8-0.

The result at River's Monumental stadium handed the three-time Libertadores champions a 8-3 win on Thursday, on aggregate after their 3-0 loss in last week's quarterfinal first leg, reports Xinhua news agency.

Former Sunderland striker Scocco struck three goals in the first half before adding two more after the interval.

Ex-Valencia midfielder Enzo Perez also bagged a brace for the hosts while Ignacio Fernandez netted his third goal this tournament.

"It was a dream night," Scocco told reporters after the match. "It was the kind of match you could only hope for but the most important thing is that we made it through to the next round."

River will meet fellow Argentine outfit Lanus in the semifinals after the latter defeated local rivals San Lorenzo on penalties earlier on Thursday.

The winner of the Copa Libertadores -- South America's top club competition -- will earn the right to play in the FIFA Club World Cup in the United Arab Emirates in December.

