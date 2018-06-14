SCO states to increase film cooperation

Qingdao (China), June 14 (IANS) A forum to promote film cooperation among the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) member countries was held in east China's Shandong province on Thursday.

The forum, a cultural exchange activity following the latest SCO summit here, was themed "respecting diverse civilizations and promoting film cooperation", Xinhua news agency reported.

"China stands ready to co-produce movies, increase cooperation on training film talent and develop mechanisms for film exchanges with other SCO states," said the Chinese delegation at the forum.

The film cooperation forum, initiated by China, won wide support from other SCO states, which described the event as a good platform to deepen film cooperation. The 8-member bloc comprises of China, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, India and Pakistan.

The Beijing Film Academy will offer one-year training programmes to young people from SCO countries to study film production in China.

China Film CO., Ltd. will also invite people in the film industry of other SCO states to China for further study.

--IANS

soni/bg