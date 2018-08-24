SCO Peace Mission exercise starts on Friday

New Delhi, Aug 24 (IANS) The Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Peace Mission exercise started on Friday in Russia. It involved military contingents of all eight member nations, giving them an opportunity to get training in counter-terrorism operations in urban scenario in a multinational and joint environment, said Defence Ministry.

In the exercise -- one of the major defence cooperation initiatives amongst SCO nations -- the Russian Army has the major participation of 1,700 personnel followed by China with 700 and India with 200 personnel.

The Ministry said the exercise would be a landmark event in the history of SCO defence cooperation.

The military contingent exercise of all eight SCO member nations was conducted in Chebarkul in Russia, said a Ministry statement, adding the contingents were addressed by Lieutenant General Alexander Pavlovich Lapin, Chief Commander Central Military District, Russia.

The formal parade by military contingents was performed at the camp location of Combined Arms Range in Chebarkul.

