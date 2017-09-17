SCO must contribute in fight against terror: India

Beijing, Sep 17 (IANS) India on Sunday said the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) must contribute to the fight against terrorism and hoped there will be constructive and productive engagement at the forum.

India's Deputy National Security Adviser and Secretary, National Security Council Secretariat, R. N. Ravi attended the 31st meeting Council of Regional Anti-Terrorist Structure (RATS) of the SCO organised here.

"India looks forward to constructive and productive engagement in the framework of SCO-RATS to eradicate the common menace of terrorism and ensuring the security of the region and the world," the Indian government said in a statement.

"The meeting discussed topical issues of international and regional security as well as deepening of practical cooperation of SCO members in the fight against terrorism."

The meeting was chaired China's Vice Minister of Public Security Li Wei who handed over the rotating chairmanship to Rustam Mamasadykov of Kyrgyzstan.

In June, India and Pakistan became members of China-led SCO, which comprises Russia, Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan and Tajikistan.

