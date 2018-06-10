SCO achieves new progress after enlargement: Xi

Qingdao (China), June 10 (IANS) Chinese President Xi Jinping on Sunday said new progress has been made by the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) since the arrival of India and Pakistan.

On behalf of leaders of the SCO member states, Xi made the remarks at a joint press conference in the coastal city of Qingdao in China's Shandong Province, Xinhua news agency reported.

Several documents were issued during the summit, including the Qingdao Declaration of the Council of Heads of Member States of the SCO, and the Joint Statement of the Heads of Member States of the SCO on Promoting Trade Facilitation, Xi said.

The summit also ratified a five-year action plan for implementing the Treaty on Long-Term Good-Neighbourliness, Friendship and Cooperation of the SCO Member States, he said.

"We have agreed to abide by the goals and principles of the SCO Charter, carry forward the Shanghai Spirit of mutual trust, mutual benefit, equality, consultation, respect for diversity of civilisations and pursuit of common development, and jointly pursue regional peace, stability and development by promoting good-neighbourliness and friendship and deepening practical cooperation," Xi said.

--IANS

pgh/bg