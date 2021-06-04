Scientist Sanjeev Galande Joins as Dean of School of Natural Sciences at Shiv Nadar University

Shiv Nadar University Delhi-NCR has appointed cell biologist and epigeneticist, Dr Sanjeev Galande as Dean of the School of Natural Sciences. Formerly with the Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER) Pune, Dr Galande served as professor of Biology and dean of research and development there.

With more than two decades of experience as a scientist and academic, he led the Centre of Excellence in Epigenetics (CoEE) at IISER-Pune and assembled a team of scientists to study the evolution of epigenetic mechanisms using multiple model systems. The CoEE focuses on epigenetic modifications underlying a variety of biologically important phenomena and their role in gene expression, regeneration, cancer, behavior, ageing, and evolution.

Dr Galande has also established a multidisciplinary program engaged at the interface of biochemistry, molecular biology, bioinformatics, cell biology, proteomics, and genomics.

Previously, he served the National Centre for Cell Science (NCCS) in Pune as a senior scientist, where he was part of a group that elucidated how cellular signaling pathways eventually exert their effect at the level of chromatin to orchestrate cell-type-specific patterns of gene expression.

He was also an honorary associate faculty at the University of Sydney, Australia and a visiting faculty at the University of Turku, Finland.

He earned his PhD in Biochemistry from the Indian Institute of Science in 1996 and was a postdoctoral fellow at the Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory in the USA from 1996-2001.

Dr Galande was also the recipient of the International Senior Research Fellowship, Wellcome Trust, UK from 2005 to 2010, DBT National Bioscience Award in 2006, DST Swarnajayanti Fellowship in 2007, CSIR Shanti Swarup Bhatnagar Prize in 2010, GD Birla Award for Scientific Excellence in 2015 and the SERB JC Bose Fellowship in 2019.

Commenting on his joing the university, Dr Sanjeev Galande, Dean, School of Natural Sciences, Shiv Nadar University, Delhi-NCR said: “I am delighted to be part of a University that aspires to be among the leading research-based, multidisciplinary universities of global stature and impact.”

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here