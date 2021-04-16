Science City Kolkata to remain closed for visitors till May 15

Kolkata, Apr 16 (PTI) In view of the sudden spike in COVID-19 cases, Science City Kolkata will remain closed for visitors from Friday till May 15, an official said.

A spokesman of the National Council of Science Museums (NCSM) said in a statement the decision was taken following the directives of the Union Ministry of Culture.

'In view of the current COVID situation of the country, Science City, Kolkata will remain closed for visitors till May 15, 2021,' the spokesman said on Friday.

He said this was in consonance with the directives of the Ministry of Culture, Government of India.

The Science City had opened on November 10 last year after being closed from March 16, 2020 due to the pandemic.

The Birla Industrial and Technological Museum, which is also under the NCSM and one of the oldest museums to inculcate science awareness among students and youth, will similarly remain closed from Friday till May 15. PTI SUS RG RG