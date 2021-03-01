Science centre worth Rs 6 crore inaugurated in Tripura

Udaipur (Tripura), Mar 01 (ANI): A science centre worth Rs 6 crore under the Scheme for Promotion of Culture of Science (SPOCS) was launched in Udaipur in Tripura. Tripura Governor Ramesh Bais in presence of Union Minister of State for Tourism and Culture (IC) Prahlad Singh Patel, Deputy CM Jishnu Dev Varma, Tourism Minister Pranajit Singha Roy, MP Pratima Bhowmik, and other dignitaries inaugurated the Udaipur Science Centre on Feb 28. The primary objective of the centre is to engage, educate and entertain the visitors, especially students, through thematic exhibitions, interactive educational activities, and outreach programme through hands-on-approach which can understand the basic principle of science. It is the 22nd centre in the country and is a unit of the National Council of Science Museum under the Ministry of Culture of the government of India.