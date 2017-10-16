Schumacher's ex-manager wants F1 legend's family to tell the 'truth'

Johannesburg [South Africa], Oct. 16 (ANI): Willi Weber, former manager of Michael Schumacher, believes the family of the Formula One legend should reveal about the real condition and should be completely honest with his fans.

Schumacher, who holds the record of seven Formula One titles and 91 race wins between 1991 and 2006, suffered from head injuries while skiing during a French Alps vacation in 2013.

And almost four years, not much is known about Schumacher's current condition following a skiing fall, but it was emerged in court earlier in May 2017 that he still could not walk.

There are unconfirmed rumours mongering that Schumacher will be moved from Switzerland to the US, that his health condition is improving, and that he has relapsed into coma.

However, Weber blames the confusion on Schumacher's family and current management.

"I find it very unfortunate that Michael's fans do not know about his health. Why are they not being told the truth?" Weber was quoted as saying by Sport24.

"Formula one is just like my back now - painful. It is now a Mickey Mouse show and nothing else. The sport has gone into the background," he added. (ANI)