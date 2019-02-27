Schools shut in J and K's Rajouri due to prevailing tension at LoC

All the schools in the Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir have been closed keeping in mind the safety of students. Talking to media, DDC Rajouri, Aijaz Asad said, "91 villages of district Rajouri are close to LOC. That is why keeping in mind the prevailing situation on border, keeping in view the security and safety concern of school children all the educational institutions have been closed." All the areas close to India-Pakistan Line of Control (LoC) have been on high security alert. Both the countries have exchanged aerial fire which has cost India MiG 21 while a jet fighter's pilot is missing.