Schools shut for 2 days due to extreme cold weather: Ghaziabad DM

Temperature has dropped down in Ghaziabad due to heavy snowfall in parts of North India. Keeping winters in mind, Ghaziabad Administration issued a notice to shut all the schools for two days. Speaking on it, District Magistrate of Ghaziabad said, "The cold is increasing. It is excruciating for children to go schools in winters and it is not good for their health as well. That's why, we took decision to close all the schools for two days (Dec 27-Dec 28). After that it is Sunday so, kids will get a total of three-day off. If the weather is good from Monday and the forecast is right then the schools will re-open."