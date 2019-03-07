Schools near LoC reopen as Indo-Pak tensions de-escalate

As tensions between India and Pakistan de-escalates, schools near the border areas in the Rajouri district reopened on Thursday. Rajouri's District Development Commissioner (DDC) Mohammad Aijaz Asad said schools within 5 km of LoC opened and usual activities have started taking place in the schools and safety measures are also in place to protect the students and teachers. "84 educational institutions within 5 km of LoC have reopened. Classes and exams are ongoing as usual now. We're providing bunkers in school to keep children safe, if a ceasefire violation occurs," Asad told ANI.