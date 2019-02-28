Schools in J-K's Rajouri closed, border areas put on high-alert amid tensions with Pakistan

As situation between India and Pakistan escalated after Indian Air Force (IAF) strikes in Pakistan's Balakot, schools in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district were closed and border areas were put on high alert. Pakistan also violated the ceasefire early morning, although India retaliated strongly. Tensions rose after Pakistan Air Force's (PAF) fighter planes entered India's airspace on Wednesday, which resulted in IAF shooting down one of PAF's F-16 planes. In the aerial engagement, India lost its MiG 21 and its pilot. India has requested Pakistan to ensure safe and immediate return of the pilot.